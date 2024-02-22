Italian top team Napoli is in ninth place in the Serie A table at the moment and has not been at their best this season. Defending La Liga Champions, Barcelona is also struggling and stands in third place in the La Liga standings, but the Spanish side has an impressive record against Napoli. They have won five out of the eight matches played and would be looking to repeat the outcome as they meet on 22nd February. The exciting game between Napoli and Barcelona will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, Napoli vs Barcelona will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 2,3 and 4 channels. Fans can also Watch Napoli vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2023-24 live streaming on the Sony LIV app. Bologna Remain in Contention for UEFA Champions League Place With a 2–1 Win Against Lazio in Serie A 2023–24.

Napoli vs Barcelona on Sony Sports Network

The Italian champions 🆚 The Spanish champions 🇮🇹 🇪🇸 Catch all the action from #NapoliBarca, live on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 & Sony Sports Ten 4 📺 ⚽#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/ogSqSnK6BZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 21, 2024

