Netherlands football team will lock horns with Croatia in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on June 15, 2023, Thursday. The game will begin at 12.15 AM IST (Indian Standard Team) and is slated to take place at the Feyenoord Stadium, in Netherlands. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 channels to catch live telecast of the clash. Meanwhile, fans can watch the live streaming of Netherlands vs Croatia match on the SonyLIV app and website. Arturo Vidal, Flamengo Midfielder, Aims at Club Exit After His Contract Expires in December.

Netherlands vs Croatia Live Streaming and Telecast

Kicking-off the UEFA Nations League Semi-Finals with a thrilling encounter 🤩 🇳🇱 or 🇭🇷 - who will come out on 🔝 in #NEDCRO❓#SonySportsNetwork #NationsLeague #UNL pic.twitter.com/BoNoNBNV0Y — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 14, 2023

