NorthEast United FC, who are one spot behind sixth-placed Bengaluru FC, will look to boost their playoff aspirations with a win against Punjab FC. Although Punjab FC have just four wins in 17 matches this season, they secured three wins in last five games and will be looking to ride on the momentum. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Hyderabad FC Holds NorthEast United FC to 2–2 Draw.

