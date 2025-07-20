Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will lock horns with New York Red Bulls in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 match on Sunday, July 20. The NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami match will be hosted at the Red Bull Arena in New York. The NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match will begin at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami match live telecast in India. Fans in India can watch the NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV, but would need to have an MLS season pass. Lionel Messi’s Multi-Goal Streak Ends in Inter Miami’s 0–3 Loss to FC Cincinnati in MLS 2025.

NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match

