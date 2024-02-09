Odisha FC tops the Indian Super League (ISL) points table but has played three more games than second-placed FC Goa. They will face each other on February 9, at Kalinga Stadium. The match promises to be a clash between the offensive firepower of the Kalinga Warriors against the defensive resilience of FC Goa. Odisha FC have scored the most times (27) amongst all teams in ISL 2023-24, whereas the Gaurs have given away the least number of goals (5) thus far. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Odisha FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Odisha FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Syria’s Thaer Krouma Joins Mumbai City FC From Syrian Premier League Defending Champions Al Fotuwa SC.

