PSG take on Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The match would be played at the Parc des Princes and is slated to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

The #GodsOfFootball are back to add some more fireworks to your festive week 🎇🪔 Which #UCL Match has got you excited? ⚽ Watch the #ChampionsLeague action LIVE on the ALL NEW #SonySportsNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/IS0hjQ7TQu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)