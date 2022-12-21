PSG will be in action when they face Quevilly-Rouen in a club friendly on Wednesday, December 21. The match will be played at the Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo (PSG's training centre) and is slated to start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans, the live telecast of this match will not be available as there is no official broadcast partner for this contest. But those who are interested in watching live streaming of the match, can do so on PSG TV with a subscription. The game can also be watched live on PSG's Twitch channel. Kylian Mbappe, French and PSG Striker, Thanks Fans for Messages on his 24th Birthday, See Post.

PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Live Streaming Details:

