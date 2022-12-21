FIFA World Cup 2022 final hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe took to Twitter and thanked fans for their message on the occasion of the footballer's 24th birthday. Mbappe turned 24 on December 20. "Thank you all for your messages," Mbappe tweeted. Kylian Mbappe Shares Pic With Golden Boot After Defeat in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Promises To Bounce Back.

Mbappe Turns 24

24 🎉🎂 Merci à tous pour vos messages. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/EnMoAqO4Bd — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 20, 2022

