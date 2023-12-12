PSV Eindhoven is undefeated on home soil in the European Champions League (UCL) this season and even a draw will ensure their progress in the competition. Arsenal on the other hand will be looking to get back to winning ways after surrendering their top spot in the premier league with a shocking loss even after ensuring their place in the top-16. The challenging game starts at 11:15 PM on December 12, 2023, Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches. PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. Fans can watch the live stream of the game on the Sony LIV app. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Happening! Legends To Face Off As Inter Miami Confirm Participation in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Against Al-Nassr on THIS DATE (See Details).

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Live Telecast and Streaming

It's the final round of group stage fixtures in the #ChampionsLeague 🔥 🙌 Which teams will secure their place in the Round of 16? 🤔 ✅#SonySportsNetwork #UCL pic.twitter.com/e7qpj5GsNZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)