After no winds in the last five matches, Punjab FC will take on Jamshedpur FC on matchday 17 of the ISL 2024-25 season. The Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 28. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: Gerard Zaragoza Proud of Bengaluru FC’s Grit Despite Narrow Defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live

