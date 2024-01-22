The tournament hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their continental campaign, with two wins in two group games played so far. With six points on board, Qatar has now secured passage to the last 16 of the tournaments as group winners. Akram Afif scored in both games for the Marrons and will be looking to continue his form against China. Sitting second in Group A, China has played out goalless draws in both of their fixtures in AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group A. The match will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 22, 2024. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the Qatar vs China match will be available on Sports 18 3 HD TV channel. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Qatar vs China Match on Jio Cinema App. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea Benefits From Late Own Goal To Salvage 2–2 Draw With Jordan.

Qatar vs China on Sports18 Channel

Mark your 🗓️ The #AFCAsianCup is set to light up the field! 🏆 action kicks off on January 12th, 2024. Catch every thrilling moment only on #Sports18. 👈🏻#AFC #AFCAsianCuponSports18 pic.twitter.com/BCeBcFIYBD — Sports18 (@Sports18) December 13, 2023

