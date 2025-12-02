Rayo Vallecano plays host to Valencia in the ongoing La Liga 2025-26 season on Tuesday, December 2. The Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia match in La Liga 2025-26 is set to be played at Estadio de Vallecas, and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will be unable to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option in the form of the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match pass or a tour pass. La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid Draws With Girona As Barcelona Takes Top Spot in Standings.

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)