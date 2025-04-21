Real Madrid are seven points behind league-leaders Barcelona and will square off against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga 2024-25 on Monday, April 21. The Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga 2024-25 match is set to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming online for free on the GXR World website. Dani Carvajal Follows Bukayo Saka in the Tunnel at Half-Time, Grabs Him by the Neck During Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

