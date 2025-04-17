Real Madrid footballer Dani Carvajal has been out injured after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear mid-season. He was present at the Santiago Bernabeu when Real Madrid hosted Arsenal for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-final clash. When the game reached half-time, Carvajal followed Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka in the tunnel and grabbed by the neck. Saka retaliated and others had to step in to separate them. Fans were surprised and the video went viral on social media. UCL 2024–25: No Comeback for Real Madrid As Arsenal Reach UEFA Champions League Semifinals for First Time Since 2009.

Dani Carvajal Follows Bukayo Saka in the Tunnel at Half-Time

