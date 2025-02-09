Real Madrid will look to extend their lead on top of the La Liga 2024-25 table when they host second-placed Atletico Madrid in the highly-anticipated Madrid Derby. The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and start at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 9. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. GXR, who are the streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India, might provide the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website, having failed to showcase any league matches last weekend over technical issues. Girona Snaps Four-Game Losing Streak With 2–1 Win Over Las Palmas in La Liga 2024–25.

