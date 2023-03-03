Real Madrid will take on Barcelona in what promises to be a thrilling encounter in the first leg of the Copa del Rey 2022-23 semifinal on March 3. The El Clasico match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can surely watch live streaming of this contest, on the Fancode app and website but they will need a match pass, worth Rs 69 to do so. The match will also allow users to watch both semifinals and the final of the tournament. Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona Forward, Set to Miss El Clasico Against Arch-Rivals Real Madrid With Injury.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona on FanCode

