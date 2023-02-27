Star forward of Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski is set to miss the upcoming El Clasico on Thursday against Real Madrid due to suffering a hamstring strain during the match against Almeria in LaLiga. Lewandowski has been a mainstay in Barcelona's dominance in the league till now and with him missing now along with Pedri and Gavi. it will be a big blow to Xavi. Barcelona currently lead over Real Madrid by 8 points and will have to cautious to not concede a defeat in this game. Without Lewandowski, that will be a big challenge now.

Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona Forward, Set to Miss El Clasico

MEDICAL NEWS | First team player Robert Lewandowski has a left hamstring strain. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/AmxWJ38B0O — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)