The Sweden Women's National Football Team are locking horns with the England Women's National Football Team in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final clash. The SWE-W vs ENG-W Women's Euro 2025 much-awaited match will be hosted at the Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland, and begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, July 18. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Sweden vs England UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final match live telecast on any TV channel. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the SWE-W vs ENG-W Quarter-Final match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: England Thumps Wales 6–1 To Set Up Quarterfinal Clash With Sweden.

Sweden vs England UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Details

QUARTER-FINAL DAY. Let's do it! ⚡ 🆚 Sweden ⏰ 8pm (UK) 🏟️ Stadion Letzigrund 📺 BBC One pic.twitter.com/76CHGECVzZ — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 17, 2025

