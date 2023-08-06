Sweden will battle it out against USWNT in the Round of 16 encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Sunday, August 6 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia. The match is slated to kick-start at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). On paper, USA are a far more superior side than Sweden and they would hold the edge in the knockout game. DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the global event in India and therefore, fans can watch the live telecast upcoming clash on the DD Sports channel. Moroever, the Indian audience can enjoy the live streaming of the match online on the FanCode app or website. South Africa Qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Knockouts for the First Time With 3–2 Victory Over Italy

Sweden vs United States Live

More Round of 16 action!#NED v #RSA / #SWE v #USA Who will make it through to the Quarter-finals? — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 5, 2023

