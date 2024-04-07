Tottenham Hotspur are three points outside the top four in the Premier League points table. But the side has played fewer games than their opponents. They will play against relegation strugglers Nottingham Forest, who dropped points following a ruling from the Premier League. While both sides will be looking for all three points for different reasons, neither team can afford to drop points in the closing stages of the season. The exciting match will start at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Star Sports has official broadcasting rights to the Premier League in India. Fans can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on Star Sports Select 1 channel. The live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest match is also available on Disney+ Hotstar App and websites. Brighton 0-3 Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24: Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard Score As Arsenal Secure Important Three Points Away From Home

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)