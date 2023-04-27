West Ham will lock horns with Liverpool in their next match in the Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, April 26. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at London Stadium, London. West Ham registered a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth in their last outing. Liverpool meanwhile are coming with a 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Premier League 2022-23 and the match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FIFA Receives Four Bids From Member Associations to Host Women's World Cup 2027.

West Ham vs Liverpool Live on Star Sports Network

