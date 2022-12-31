Wolverhampton will take on Manchester United in their next English Premier League 2022-23 match. The match will commence at 6.00 pm IST(Indian Standard Time) at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. The broadcasting rights for EPL 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. You can tune into Star Sports Select 3 and Star Sports Select HD 1. If you want to watch the live streaming of the match, you can use the Disney+Hotstar app or website. Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement: Five Players Who Manchester United Can Sign To Replace the Star Forward.

Wolverhampton vs Manchester United

Can #ManchesterUnited continue their goal-scoring form against Julen Lopetegui’s #Wolves? Predict the score for #WOLMUN today👇#PassionUnlimited #PL Tonight, 6 PM | Star Sports Select 3 and Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/s0vQ8FaePi — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) December 31, 2022

