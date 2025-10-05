Wolves are taking on Brighton in an important game in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 4. The Wolves vs Brighton EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England and it has started at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Wolves vs Brighton live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Premier League 2025–26: Willian Estevao’s Late Winner Helps Chelsea Hand Liverpool Third Straight Loss (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Wolves vs Brighton Premier League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

