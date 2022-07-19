Iceland and France would face each other in a Group D clash at the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tonight, July 19 (Tuesday) at the New York Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). France are the leaders of Group D, winning their first two matches while Iceland sit second in the table with two draws. Sony Sports HD/SD channel will provide the live telecast of the clash on TV in India. Fans can get the online live streaming of Iceland vs France match on SonyLIV app.

Check the tweet:

Last day of #WEURO2022 group stage 🍿 With 🇫🇷 having already secured a last 1️⃣6️⃣ spot, can 🇮🇸 beat the Group D leaders to cement their place as well? 🧐 🔗 - https://t.co/Pka3zTAt8L 📺📲#SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/1MbK00uha6 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 18, 2022

