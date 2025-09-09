France will be back in action eyeing to extend their winning run in the FIFA World Cup 2025 qualifiers. The France National Football Team is set to square off against the Iceland National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Wednesday, September 10. The France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at the Parc des Princes and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The France vs Iceland live telecast is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans in India will be able to watch France vs Iceland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Fact Check: Did Manchester United Ask 'X' User to Raise His Follower Number to 30,000 As Part of A Job Offer? Here's Truth.

France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Details

De retour à domicile ! 🇫🇷 Les Bleus retrouvent leurs supporters ce soir au Parc des Princes face à l'Islande pour leur 2e match de qualification à la Coupe du monde 2026 🙌 🔜 Coup d’envoi à 20h45, en direct sur TF1 📺 pic.twitter.com/moQmiOBmwu — FFF (@FFF) September 9, 2025

