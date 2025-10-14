Christopher Nkunku and Jean-Philippe Mateta scored, but France were held to a 2-2 draw by Iceland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavík on Tuesday, October 14. Victor Palsson opened the scoring for the Iceland National Football Team in the 39th minute of the match and the hosts held a 1-0 advantage over the former World Cup winners at half-time. After the break, France fought back and did so in some style, with Christopher Nkunku (63') and Jean-Philippe Mateta (68') finding the back of the net in a span of five minutes. The joy for Les Bleus was short-lived after their lead was cancelled out by a goal from Kristian Hlysson in the 70th minute. Kylian Mbappe's presence was missed by France, with Les Bleus having to wait for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC.

Iceland vs France Result

Les Bleus bring a point back from Iceland🇮🇸 🔜 We’ll be back in November to secure our spot at the 2026 World Cup 🙌#ISLFRA | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/hKXZyCGwtt — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) October 13, 2025

