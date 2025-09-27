The India U-17 men’s national football team are facing Bangladesh U-17 men’s national football team in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 final on Saturday, September 27. The India vs Bangladesh U-17 football match is scheduled to be played at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, starting at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 matches will not have any live telecast viewing options. So, the India vs Bangladesh U-17 football final match will not be available on any TV channel. However, fans will have live streaming viewing options of the India vs Bangladesh SAFF U17 Championship 2025 final on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel, for free. Indian Football Team Enters U-17 SAFF 2025 Final; Blue Colts Qualify For Summit Clash Following Comprehensive 3-0 Victory Against Nepal.

India vs Bangladesh SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Final Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)