Inter Milan stay alive in the title race as they beat arch-rivals AC Milan 1-0 in the derby and maintaining their position at the 2nd place in the league table with still 13 points in between them and league leaders Napoli. Inter started the game dominantly, controlling possession in the first half. There were few occasions early on where Lautaro Martinez could open the scoring for Inter but he had to wait till the 34th minute to nod a corner home. Inter dropped the intensity in the second half, with AC Milan having still a chance in the game. But they failed to convert the scattered chances they accumulated. A goal from Romelu Lukaku was also disallowed and ultimately the goal from Lautaro became the difference maker in the San Siro. You can watch video highlights of the goals here.Lionel Messi Named Men's Best Player in CONMEBOL 2022 by IFFHS.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23, Result Details

⏱️ FT | Il derby di Milano stasera ha un nome e un cognome: Lautaro Martinez. #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/y9ZKMbTOpj — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) February 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)