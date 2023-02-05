Lionel Messi has been named the men's best player in CONMEBOL 2022 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). The Argentina captain deservedly won the top prize after playing a crucial role in leading his side to their third World Cup title in Qatar last year. Messi was also named winner of the Golden Ball in the tournament. Lionel Messi Considering to Continue Playing Till FIFA World Cup 2026: Reports.

Lionel Messi Named IFFHS's Men's Best Player in CONMEBOL 2022

Lionel Messi has been named the IFFHS 2022 Men's Best Player in CONMEBOL. pic.twitter.com/BniktcKC0B — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 5, 2023

