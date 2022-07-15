Valentina Bergamaschi came from the bench to play a super super sub role in Italy's 1-1 draw against Iceland in a Group D clash at the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro on July 15, 2022 (Thursday). Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir opened the scoring for Iceland, but Bergamaschi equalised in the second half for the Italians to end the match to a 1-1 draw.

Check result:

Við þurfum að sætta okkur við jafntefli annan leikinn í röð. Næsti leikur gegn Frakklandi á mánudag.#dottir pic.twitter.com/bwYdKxbI6l — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)