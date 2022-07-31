England will take on Germany in the 2022 Women's Euro final clash at Wembley. Ahead of the encounter, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his daughter, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, sent a message to the national team as they look to bring home the first-ever title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

