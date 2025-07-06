Switzerland Women National Football Team vs Iceland Women National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: Switzerland and Iceland will clash this evening in a Group A tie of the Women’s Euro 2025 with both the teams looking for their first points on board. Switzerland lost out to Norway in their opening game while Iceland suffered a defeat at the hands of Finland. It is a game of tremendous pressure for both the sides as another bad day will all but end their hopes of making it to the next stage. Both these teams have made group stage exits in the last two main events and lack experience when it comes to these games of such magnitude. Vivianne Miedema’s 100th Goal Sparks Netherlands to 3–0 Win Over Wales in UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.

Riola Xhemaili and Géraldine Reuteler will form the strike partnership for Switzerland in the final third. The duo did not get many chances in the last game and hope for a better return this evening. Lia Wälti, Smilla Vallotto, and Noemi Ivelj will form the midfield trio for the host nation.

Hildur Antonsdóttir received a red card for Iceland in the last game and is now ruled out of this tie. Dagny Brynjarsdottir will come in as the replacement for the suspended midfielder. Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir is the key attacking player for the team and will be at the heart of much of their attacking play, teeing up striker Sandra Jessen in the final third.

Switzerland vs Iceland, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match Switzerland vs Iceland Date Monday, July 7 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Wankdorf Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Switzerland vs Iceland, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Hoping to stay alive in the competition, Switzerland and Iceland will clash in a Group A match in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Monday, July 7. The Switzerland vs Iceland Women's Euro 2025 match is set to be hosted at Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland. The SUI-W vs ISL-W contest between both nations is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Arianna Caruso’s Crucial Goal Secures Italy’s 1–0 Win Over Belgium in Group B Clash.

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Switzerland vs Iceland live telecast on any TV channel. For SUI-W vs ISL-W online viewing options, read below.

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of Switzerland vs Iceland live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a pass. Switzerland should dominate this game from the onset and secure a win here.

