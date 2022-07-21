Juventus have launched their new Adidas away jersey for 2022-23 season today, July 21. The kit is black coloured with a white striped collar. The Italian club have announced that fans can get the jersey now as it is available from today.

See Pics:

Nero ⚫ Introducing the new Juventus X @adidasfootball 2022/23 away kit! 👕😍 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 21, 2022

More Pics:

⚫️ A style like no other 😎 Introducing our new 22/23 away kit 😍@adidasfootball — Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) July 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)