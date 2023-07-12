Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) failed to include Kylian Mbappe in their preseason match in Japan against Al Nassr. But he was the main face on the ticket in the next two games against Cerezo Osaka and this year's UEFA Champions League Finalist Inter Milan. Kylian Mbappé's exclusion from the day 1 poster for the upcoming Japan trip has given rise to a number of rumors in the lack of any official pronouncements from the team or the player himself. Fans have surely raised questions over Kylian Mbappé's surprise removal from the PSG match poster for their opening match on their Japan tour against Al-Nassr. His subsequent inclusion in the match posters shows that there may not be any serious problems, although the original exclusion has sparked the transfer interest and discussions among football fans. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Set to Complete Al-Hilal Transfer; Serbian Midfielder to Join Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly at Saudi Arabian Club in €40M Deal: Report

Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga Continues

Only for the day 1 poster but he appears in posters for day 2 and 3 pic.twitter.com/6sUBqWzvpl — Svetlana (@laneksa7) July 8, 2023

