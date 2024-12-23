Kylian Mbappe is back in form and has consistently scored for Real Madrid in their last few games. Mbappe was initially criticised after the Frenchman failed to make an impact on the field. But now he has returned to his form and won the Most Valuable Player of the Match award in the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2024-25 contest. After Real Madrid's dominating 4-2 win over Sevilla, Kylian Mbappe took to his official social media handle and shared his reaction in which he shared a few moments from the Real Madrid vs Sevilla match and wrote, "Madridistas, This is how we wish you Merry Christmas. Strong win at home !!!" Real Madrid 4-2 Sevilla, La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo On Scoresheet As Los Blancos Move Past Barcelona With Comprehensive Victory.

Kylian Mbappe's Reaction after Real Madrid vs Sevilla Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)