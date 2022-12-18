The nerve-wrecking final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 continues in the Lusail Stadium as Lionel Messi gives Argentina the all-important lead by converting from the spot. Ousmane Dembele tripped Angel Di Maria from the back in the box conceding a penalty which Lionel Messi didn't make a mistake to convert from. Watch video of Lionel Messi converting from the spot in the World Cup final. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates of Argentina vs France.

Lionel Messi Scores In FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

