Lionel Messi registered the 300th assist of his club career during Paris Saint Germain's recent victory over Auxerre at Stade de I'Abbe-Deschamps, Auxerre. Messi assisted Mbappe's second goal of the match in the 9th minute to give PSG a 2-0 lead. This was also Messi's 16th assist in Ligue 1 2022-23. He is currently the leading assist provider in this season's Ligue 1. With Messi playing at his best, PSG are now only one point away from clinching their 11th Ligue 1 title. Auxerre 1–2 PSG, Ligue 1 2022–23: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Shine As Parisians Move Close to French League Title.

Lionel Messi Registers 300th Assist of His Club Career

𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗘𝗥 🎯🇦🇷 300th career club assist for Leo Messi! pic.twitter.com/dg9Ou0Bugz — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 21, 2023

Messi 👟 Ekitiké 💨 Mbappé 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jmQ8gdRtw2 — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 21, 2023

