Paris Saint-Germain registered a 2-1 win over Auxerre in their latest Ligue 1 2022-23 match at Stade de I'abbe-Deschamps, Auxerre. PSG got a brilliant start as Kylian Mbappe put them ahead at the 6th of the game. Within two minutes, Mbappe once again found the back of the net, this time from Messi's pass. The first half ended with a 2-0 lead for PSG. Soon after the restart, Lassine Sinayoko reduced the margin for Auxerre. PSG however managed to hold onto their lead for the rest of the match and bagged three more points. Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Spotted Wearing Barcelona Shirt, Shocked Fans React On Twitter.

Auxerre 1–2 PSG

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)