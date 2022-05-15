Liverpool defeated Chelsea in the final of FA Cup 2021-22. After no result was possible the game went into penalty shootout and Liverpool energed victorious by 6-5 to keep the quadruple alive. Meanwhile, Liverpool win FA Cup for the first time since 2006. You can watch video highlights of the FA Cup final here.

