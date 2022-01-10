Lyon vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 match ends with a 1-1 draw, Lionel Messi who is still recovering from COVID-19 was not a part of the team. It was Thilo Kehrer who saved the team from losing as he scored an equaliser at the 76th minute of the game.

