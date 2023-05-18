Manchester City defeated defending champions Real Madrid 4-0 (5-1 on aggregate) to enter the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final. The Citizens started really well at Etihad and took the lead in the 23rd minute of the match through Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese midfielder soon doubled City's lead as the first half ended 2-0 in Manchester City's favour. The Citizens kept on dominating Real Madrid and extended their lead further with Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez's goals. Overall it was a very impressive performance from the Citizens as they booked their place in the UCL 2022-23 final against Inter Milan. Andres Guardado Announces Retirement From Mexico Football Team, Says Fans 'Now I'm One Of You'.

Manchester City 4–0 Real Madrid

Man City are going to the final! 🔵#UCL pic.twitter.com/niNOGO5uYD — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 17, 2023

