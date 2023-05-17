Mexico City, May 17: Midfielder Andres Guardado has announced his retirement from Mexico's national team after an international career spanning 16 years. The 36-year-old, who made his debut for El Tri in 2005, departs as Mexico's most-capped player with 181 games and appearances at five World Cups, reports Xinhua. Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan (3-0 Agg) UEFA Champions League 2022–23 Semifinal: Lautaro Martinez Scores to Help Nerazzurri Enter First UCL Final In 13 Years.

"Thank you for everything I have experienced in these 16 years, it is impossible to express in words how grateful and privileged I feel," Guardado said on social media.

"Heartfelt thanks to my teammates, all of the staff who are a very important part of the day-to-day and to all the loyal fans who accompanied me all these years. Now I'm one of you."

Guardado's last game for Mexico was a 2-0 loss to Argentina in the group stage of last year's World Cup in Qatar.

He continues to play for Spanish side Real Betis, whom he joined from PSV Eindhoven in 2017.

