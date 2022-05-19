Manchester City have unveiled their new home kit for the 2022-23 season. The Mancunian side have gone back to their roots and honoured the team from 1967 to 1971 and club legend Colin Bell with the new jersey.

For Colin

For Colin the King 💙 Our 2022/23 @pumafootball Home Kit has arrived! Available now. Tap to shop! 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 19, 2022

The New Kit

From Colin the King, to a new generation of Cityzens 💙 The 2022/23 @ManCity x @pumafootball Home kit has arrived. Available now. pic.twitter.com/4waz2JT4zo — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) May 19, 2022

