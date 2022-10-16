Manchester United played out a goalless draw at home against Newcastle United in the Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, October 16. Both sides had their chances in this game but none were able to convert them and eventually, they ended up settling for one point each. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Result:

FULL-TIME Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle Both goalkeepers were tested and Joelinton twice struck the woodwork, neither side could find a way through#MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/HO20X0twsv — Premier League (@premierleague) October 16, 2022

