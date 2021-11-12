Mohamed Salah had a ball of a time in October 2021. Not only did he bag the Goal of the Month for his stunner against Manchester City, but also he bagged the Player of the Month trophy.
Mo Salah's goal against Manchester City
💭 “A goal to dream of” ✨@MoSalah’s solo stunner against Man City is October’s @budfootball Goal of the Month#PLAwards | @LFC pic.twitter.com/o5KlX7l8Bz
— Premier League (@premierleague) November 12, 2021
Player of the Month:
There could only be one winner...@MoSalah is your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month 🇪🇬👑#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/RRfJDVz8ke
— Premier League (@premierleague) November 12, 2021
