Mohammedan SC will take on Indian Air Force in a Durand Cup 2022 match on Saturday, August 27. The match would be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and is slated to start at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Voot app.

See Details:

🏴 𝑴𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉𝒅𝒂𝒚 🏳️ Durand Cup | Group Stage 🏆| Round3️⃣ ⚔️ : Mohammedan SC vs Indian Air Force 🗓: 27th August, 2022 🕖: 3PM (IST) 🏟 : KBK, Kolkata 📱: Voot | Jio TV 📺 : Sports 18#JaanJaanMohammedan pic.twitter.com/Boq4E2JKgh — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) August 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)