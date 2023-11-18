Namdhari FC will play against NEROCA FC in the I-League 2023-24 on Saturday, November 18. The match will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal, starting at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the NEROCA FC vs Namdhari FC match is likely to be telecast on Eurosport India TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Indian Football Team Beats Kuwait 1-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers; Manvir Singh's Solitary Goal Helps Blue Tigers Start Campaign With Victory.

NEROCA FC vs Namdhari FC Live

Get set for more @ILeagueOfficial action as Matchweek 5️⃣ kicks off tomorrow! 💥🔜 Who does your team face? 🫵🏼⚔️ Watch all the action from I-League LIVE on EurosportIndia! 📺#IndianFootball #Football #EurosportIndia #ILeagueOnEurosport pic.twitter.com/Xy6td7NX3M — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) November 16, 2023

