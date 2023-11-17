India start their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign with a massive away victory against Kuwait as Manvir Singh's solitary goal helps them get important three points. The game was pretty even since the start although it was India who looked to create more threatening chances but Kuwait defenders made sure the game stayed at a stalemate. It was late in the second half when Lallianzuala Chhangte provided a threatening ball from the left which was slotted into the net by Manvir Singh. No further goals were scored in the match and Kuwait's Faisal Zayed Al-Harbi was shown a red card at the dying minutes. 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Wants Indian Football Team to Play As a Cohesive Unit in Opener Against Kuwait.

Indian Football Team Beats Kuwait 1-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

