NEROCA will take on Churchill Brothers on Friday, March 8 in the I-League 2023-24. NEROCA vs Churchill Brothers I-League 2023-24 will be played at SSA Ground No. 1 (Polo Grounds) in Shillong, Meghalaya. The match will start at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). NEROCA vs Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecast live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Katia Itzel Garcia Breaks 20-Year Barrier as First Female Referee in Men's First Division Football Match in Mexico.

NEROCA vs Churchill Brothers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)