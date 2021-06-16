Netizens Label Cristiano Ronaldo As ‘Hypocrite’ After Digging Old Coca-Cola Ad Featuring Portuguese Football Star
Hey google , what's does a HYPOCRITE mean ? #Ronaldo #CocaCola pic.twitter.com/KSNCDGAci5
— Yeshwanth🍥 (@yesh2181) June 16, 2021
Old Friends
They used to be friends 🤣 #Ronaldo #CocaCola https://t.co/WsxvjfFftm
— RJ Festejo (@RJFestejo) June 15, 2021
The Old Advert
I see @CocaCola are getting slated today... in the interests of balance, here's one of their old adverts, starring #CristianoRonaldo... #cocacola #coke #Ronaldo https://t.co/kzdjfDPfYi
— Goggle Dave (@rockgod1970) June 15, 2021
Ronaldo Endorsing Coca Cola
Old Coca-Cola ad By Cristiano Ronaldo. #CocaCola #Cristiano #Ronaldo #cr... https://t.co/5flVPlUixl via @YouTube
— Bobby Fischer (@brasikurtz) June 15, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)